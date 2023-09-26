A man and woman escaped injury in an arson attack on a home in Antrim.

It happened in the Thistlewood Gardens in Antrim, on Monday 25 September just before 9pm.

Police said a masked man wearing blue jeans and a black top, smashed a window at the front of the house before pouring an accelerant inside and setting it alight.

"A man and woman who were inside the house at the time were able to extinguish the fire," a police statement said.

"While both thankfully escaped injury, they were left badly shaken following the incident. As well as damage to the window there was substantial smoke damage caused throughout the house."

The suspect is believed to have made off from the scene on foot. Police are appealing for information.

