Northern Ireland's oldest cinema, the Strand Arts Centre in Belfast is set to be transformed after receiving a grant of £768,069.

The money is being provided by the National Lottery Hertiage fund as part of £12.2m worth of UK-wide funding for historic buildings and monuments.

The restoration project for the cinema, which is located on the Holywood Road in East Belfast is being led by Belfast City Council and the Strand Arts Centre.

It aims to not only save this iconic venue but, also to transform it into a valued heritage asset.

Visitors to The Strand will be able to step back in time for a "living museum" experience of a pre-war cinema, complete with the restoration of key 1935 architectural features, period-style decor, and engaging interpretive designs that unlock Northern Ireland's cinema heritage.

