Northern Ireland manager Tanya Oxtoby believes her side are in a good place ahead of tonight's Nations League clash with Albania despite defeat to Republic of Ireland at the weekend.

"We want to win every game, and the players have that mindset but we need to follow the process"

"Albania will pose a different challenge, the level of preparation for this game will be the same, I'm excited to some players who didn't get minutes in the opening game." said Oxtoby.

Northern Ireland had hoped to spoil the party at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday as it was the Republic's first game since their World Cup exploits in the summer but fell to a 3-0 defeat, the tie against Albania will be the first game on home soil.

"Albania are quite direct, they are dangerous and get numbers forward and we need to make sure when we're in possession we have balance behind the ball."

"The fans were fantastic on Saturday and we're really looking forward to playing here (Seaview), hopefully there will be a big crowd and we can perform well and give them something to cheer about" said Oxtoby.

