A Lithuanian lorry driver, who has been living in Northern Ireland has been charged with intent to supply class A drugs after 136 kilos of cocaine was seized by as part of an ongoing National Crime Agency Investigation.

Edgarasd Slusnys, 37, was arrested after his lorry was stopped on Friday 23 September in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police and Border Force officers searched the truck and found £6.8million worth of drugs hidden in the rear doors.

Slusnys was charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs and appeared at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Monday, 25 September. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 23 October. NCA Branch Commander David Cunningham said: “This seizure has dealt a significant blow to an organised crime gang, and removed a substantial quantity of dangerous drugs from the streets.

"The investigation continues to identify and bring to justice all those involved.”

