Play Brightcove video

Donegal Crash

A man in his 20s is due to appear in court after being charged by gardai investigating a crash in which a nine-year-old boy died in County Donegal. Ronan Wilson had been visiting Bundoran when the collision happened on Saturday night. Gardai said the vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

Lough Enagh

An inquest contines into the deaths of two boys who drowned in Co Londonderry.

Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian died while swimming in Lough Enagh last August.

The coroner said the hearing resumes today with evidence from search and rescue staff involved in the recovery operation.

Autism Services

People with autism are being failed by mental health services.

That is according to Autism NI. The charity says there are 35,000 autistic people currently living here.

It is calling for urgent action to be taken to introduce a specialist autism mental health service.

Strand Funding

The Strand Arts Centre in Belfast is set to receive over £700,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The money will see Northern Ireland's oldest cinema revamped - including the restoration of its iconic 1930s architectural features and décor.

Invest

A new US advisory board has been launched to support Northern Ireland's life and health sciences sector.

Its aim is to position the sector as world-leading and to promote collaboration between companies here and in the US.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.