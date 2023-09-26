A petrol bomb attack on a van in Newtownards is being treated as arson.

The attack took place at approximately 11.30pm on Monday evening in the Deanswood Crescent area of the town.

Police officers and the Fire and Rescue service attended the scene and the fire was extinguished.

In a statement police said: “This is being treated as arson and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2270 of 25/09/23.” "Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org."

