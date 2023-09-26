A conference examining new laws to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles has been postponed following plans for a public protest at the event.

Former Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan, who is the head of a new body tasked with examining hundreds of unresolved Troubles deaths, had been due to be the main speaker at the Law Society event in Belfast this Friday.

The Law Society of Northern Ireland's annual conference, which had been due to take place on Friday 29 September, was set to focus on the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act.

The Law Society says the event was due to hear from human rights experts, victims' representatives and from those involved in the implementation of the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery.

The Society says it was intended to help inform the legal profession's approach to the new structures.

In a statement, the society confirmed that some victims' representative groups had contacted them requesting the cancellation of the conference.

The society was also made aware of plans to hold a public protest at Friday's event.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act received royal assent earlier this month despite widespread opposition from political parties, victims’ organisations in Northern Ireland and the Irish Government.

The most controversial aspects of the laws include a limited form of immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences to those who co-operate with the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery.

It will also halt future civil cases and inquests.

The Law Society says the legislation is, in its view, "incompatible with the UK's international human rights obligations."

Law Society President, Brian Archer, said: "The Law Society is committed to upholding the Rule of Law and has been at the forefront of challenging this legislation during its passage through Parliament.

"Solicitors play a vital role supporting victims and survivors of The Troubles seeking answers and accountability and I believe it is appropriate for the Law Society to hold events such as this to inform and educate our members.

"Freedom of expression and debate is an intrinsic and important aspect of the Rule of Law.

"However, we recognise the strength of feeling in opposition to this Act.

"With a significant number of legal challenges now before the courts, the implementation of the new legacy structures remains uncertain, and it is right to postpone the event until such time as the legality of the new legacy arrangements has been tested in the courts."

