A former soldier accused of killing a 15-year-old in Londonderry more than 50 years ago has died.

Known as Solider B, he was facing the prospect of prosecution for the death of Daniel Hegarty who was shot twice in the head during Operation Motorman in the Creggan area on on 31 July 1972.

In June, a decision not to proceed with prosecution was quashed by the High Court, paving the way for fresh legal action.

Relatives of the 15-year-old victim were pressing for the trial process to be reinstated.

The killing occurred during Operation Motorman, when troops were deployed to clear so-called no-go areas set up by republican paramilitaries at the height of the Troubles.

In 2011 an inquest jury unanimously found that the youth posed no risk and had been shot without warning.

An Army veteran, referred to as Soldier B, was to be prosecuted for Daniel’s murder and the intentional wounding of his 17-year-old cousin, Christopher Hegarty, in the same incident.

But in 2021 the Public Prosecution Service announced that the charges were being dropped.

The decision to discontinue the criminal process came after the trial of two former paratroopers accused of another Troubles-era killing collapsed.

Soldiers A and C were acquitted of the murder of Official IRA man Joe McCann in the Markets area of Belfast in April 1972 after evidence deemed central to the prosecution was ruled inadmissible.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Herron said: “The Public Prosecution Service was informed recently by Soldier B’s legal representatives of his death. We advised the family of Daniel Hegarty of the development in the case at the earliest opportunity.

“Where the PPS is made aware of the death of a defendant, that is the end of any potential prosecution in relation to them. I appreciate that this is an extremely difficult time for the family of Daniel Hegarty who have hoped and campaigned for many decades to see a criminal justice outcome in this case.

“As with many legacy matters, decision-making in relation to this case was complex and challenging. The evidential difficulties in prosecuting fatalities investigated by the Royal Military Police from the period between 1970 and 1973 are well documented.

"Other challenges often include the significant amount of time that has passed since the incident, meaning that witnesses or suspects sometimes cannot be located. If located, they may be in poor health, no longer alive, or even die during the process, as regrettably occurred in this case.

“This particular case presented complications and an evolving picture in terms of the relevant evidential and public interest considerations. These resulted in a series of judicial review challenges to decisions that were taken and we recognise the additional distress caused to the Hegarty family by the protracted nature of the various sets of legal proceedings.

“Given the history of this case, I can understand some of the views expressed by the family. However, we strongly refute any suggestion that the PPS acted contrary to the administration of justice or sought to improperly stop or delay any prosecution of Soldier B.

"At all times the decision-making was undertaken in good faith on the basis of an impartial analysis of the available evidence and relevant legal principles, and with the assistance of advice from independent senior counsel.”

