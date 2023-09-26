Play Brightcove video

Almost 3,000 people have signed a petition to save a Donaghadee primary school from closure.

The doors of St Anne's, a Catholic maintained school formed in 1932, could shut at the end of October.

Education bodies have sited enrolment numbers for the decision to close the school.

A legal challenge has been taken against the decision.

St Anne's also failed to secure integrated status earlier this year.

The number of pupils at the school has fallen from 59 in June to just 10 this term.

Principal John Hennessy says the schools is seven miles from another maintained option.

"Apart from the numbers around of enrolment, we have have good finances, we're living within our budget, we've excellent inspection reports and fantastic community involvement, so everything else is brilliant," said Mr Hennessy

Claire Speers, who has two children currently studying at St Anne's, handed over the petition at the Department for Education headquarters in Bangor.

"We hope that somebody sees sense. Donaghadee is a vibrant place, it is a growing town," she said.

Una Gaskin has also been involved in the campaign to keep St Anne's open.

She says having a faith school in the community is important to her and others.

"It's not only for our children of today, it's for our children of the future," said Mrs Gaskin.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said: “The Permanent Secretary’s decisions are now subject to legal challenge and it is therefore inappropriate to comment at this time.”

