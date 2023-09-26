Play Brightcove video

With winter pressures just around the corner and our health service already struggling to keep up with demand, it's hoped the roll out of flu and covid vaccinations at GPs and pharmacies will alleviate some of those pressures.

Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride appealed to all those who are eligible to come forward and receive their vaccination.

"It's critically important that we all do our level best to reduce pressures.'

"We can help reduce pressures on GP practices, on our hospitals, and keep our care homes safer, we all can do our bit to help the health service be better placed to help us this winter."

He also acknowledge that while GPs were initially frustrated with the lack of notice that the vaccine roll out had been moved forward.

"There was a pretty urgent decision to move the vaccination programme forward due to the new Omicron variant.

"That was the right thing to do and we did that on a precautionary basis.

"Obviously our GPs had well placed plans already, as indeed did our community pharmacies and that caused some disruption for them.

"I can understand their frustration but we must always do what's right to protect those most at risk."

