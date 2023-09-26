A woman was threatened with a gun and a hammer in a burglary in west Belfast.

The incident happened in the Oakman Street area at 8.30pm on Monday when three masked men, one armed with a hammer and another with a handgun entered a home.

T he three men proceeded to damage items within the house before leaving.

Detectives would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time to get in touch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.