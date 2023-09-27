Play Brightcove video

Around 100 people took part in an anti-racism rally in Belfast City Centre on Tuesday evening.

The rally was organised by United Against Racism Belfast and comes after a number of recent attacks in south Belfast.

Most recently a business on the Donegall Road was targeted in a suspected arson attack. It marked the fourth occasion the building had been attacked after shutters were spray painted with racist graffiti.

At the start of September a meeting took place between traders, charities, the PSNI, politicians and civil servants to discuss the worrying number of incidents in the Sandy Row, Donegal Road and lower Botanic areas.

There was also widescale condemnation when Nazi flags were flown in Dunmurry back in August.

Individuals groups and politicians, gathered to show their support for those who have been the victim of racism at the rally near Shaftesbury Square.

People held up placards with statements that read: "South Belfast says no to Racism" and "No to racist intimidation. Belfast welcomes all."

