The parents of two teenagers who tragically drowned while swimming in Lough Enagh last year have spoken out about their desire to improve water safety across Northern Ireland.

At an inquest into the deaths of Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, coroner Anne-Louise Toal praised the "sheer determination" of the boys' parents to raise awareness of the dangers of open water swimming, all in the hope that no other families suffer a loss as devastating as theirs.

Speaking after the inquest, Joshy Simon, Reuven's father said, "Always put warning signs on open water.

"If it is unattended water then don't go in.

"We are actually very proud of my son Reuven for being so courageous and brave.

"Even though we are proud of him, his absence hurts me more than anything else.

"You can't imagine, the pain is so deep, the agony hurts, and it's going to be lifelong."

Mr Simon also took the opportunity to praise his local community for the compassion they showed his family in the wake of the tragedy.

"I would like to take this opportunity to extend my thanks and sincere gratitude to the people of my city Derry, for their extensive support which we received during our difficult time." he said.

"The people of this city are amazing, people from no other city in the world would be like that, you are unique and let us alway stay together and support each other."

In a statement the parents of Joseph Sebastian said, "As we commemorate Joseph's passing, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the community that has supported us throughout this challenging journey.

"In this moment of reflection and gratitude, we want to acknowledge that your acts of kindness will forever be close to our heart.

"Joseph was more than a remarkable son, a cherished brother; he was an extraordinary friend to those fortunate enough to have walked alongside him.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to reflect on inherent dangers of open waters.

"Recent incidents emphasise the life-threatening nature of open water.

"We hope that children receive the training and awareness they need about water safety and what actions to take in emergencies.

"By working together as a community, we can honour the memory of those who we have lost by preventing future tragedies and ensuring that open water remains a source of joy and recreation, rather than sorrow and danger."

