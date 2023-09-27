A fifth man has been arrested in connection to an attempted murder in Co Armagh.

The man aged 32 was arrested on Tuesday evening by detectives investigating a shooting in Crossmaglen on the 4 September.

He has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

It comes as a second man, aged 35, who was also arrested in connection to the shooting has been charged with a number of drugs related offences, including possession of a Class C drug with intent to supply.

He is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates on Wednesday.

Three other men, arrested earlier in connection to the investigation two aged 31, and one aged 58, have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

