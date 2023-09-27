The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene of a blaze at Ards Shopping Centre.

Videos and photos seen on social media show fire fighters tackling the blaze as large amounts of dark smoke can be seen rising from the area.

Emergency Services were called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon after reports of a blaze at Ards Shopping Centre.

