Captain Lauren Wade hit the only goal of the game as Northern Ireland beat Albania to record their first win in the Women's Nations League.

Having lost to the Republic of Ireland in their League B Group 1 opener, Wade struck on the occasion of her 50th cap to secure a 1-0 victory at Seaview.

Reading winger Wade was on hand to turn home from close range on 57 minutes after Albania goalkeeper Viona Rexhepi had pushed away a Nadene Caldwell effort.

The home side dominated throughout the contest and racked up 21 shots to just the four mustered up by Albania, the narrow win now leaving Tanya Oxtoby's side second in the group after two games.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.