‘Mahon’s Way’ comes to Portrush for the next two episodes of the UTV series

Joe Mahon is continuing his travels around Northern Ireland with his new UTV series of ‘Mahon’s Way’ and his next two episodes brings him to Portrush.

Due to air on Thursday 28 September and Thursday 5 October at 8.30pm, Joe spends time in the popular North Coast town and finds out there is more to this place than its beautiful beaches.

He examines the town’s early history with the help of the Portrush Heritage Group. John Moore outlines the origins of the harbour and its development as a trans-Atlantic port in the 18th century.

John McNally is chair of the heritage group and Joe meets him in what used to be a beach bath house run by the Northern Counties Hotel but is now a state-of-the-art visitor experience for children of all ages.

Joe then joins Dr Peter Wilson of Ulster University who outlines a 200 year old story of the Rev William Richardson and the Portrush rocks.

To finish off this visit, storyteller Kate Murphy meets Joe at the Magheracross viewing point to regale him with tales of some of the heroines of the North Antrim coast, including Mary Murphy, the “Portrush Giantess”.

In the second episode on 5 th October, Joe explores other aspects of its unique heritage. It is, of course, home to the famous Royal Portrush Golf Club, and retired journalist and accomplished landscape painter, Maurice McAleese, recounts how in 1951 when he “sneaked” on to the course to watch some of the golfing greats of the day.

Joe meets surfing coach Andy Hill on East Strand, whose father Ian was probably the first man to introduce surfing to the waters of the north coast back in the early 1960s. Joe almost feels like taking up the sport himself after listening to Andy describing the thrill of riding giant waves. Almost!

Joe’s next port of call is Ballywillan Presbyterian Church where historian and parliamentary researcher, Aaron Callan, tells Joe the story behind the church’s stained-glass windows.

To round off his time in Portrush Joe spends time reminiscing with retired journalist and writer Hugh McGrattan, whose family belong to the town’s proud maritime tradition. Hugh’s book, “The Port on the Promontory”, is regarded as the most complete history of the town ever written.

‘MAHON’S WAY is produced by Westway Film Productions for UTV, supported by Northern Ireland Screen’s Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund.

The series is sponsored by Firmus Energy.

