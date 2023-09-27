The Belfast Health Trust said it is working with police and investigating after a sexually explicit video went viral on social media appearing to involve its staff and filmed on its premises.

A spokesperson for the trust said allegations of who was involved and where the filming took place "may not be accurate".

It said if the filming did take place on its grounds, "appropriate steps will be taken".

Police said it was not a matter for them.

In a statement, the Belfast Trust said it was "aware of sexually explicit material being circulated online which is said to have been filmed on Trust premises and involving Trust staff".

It continued: "We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and have been in discussions with the PSNI about it.

"The allegations about who was involved in the filming of sexually explicit material, and where that filming took place, may not be accurate. We are investigating whether Trust staff were involved and whether any of the sexually explicit material was filmed on Trust premises.

"If it is the case that any such filming was conducted in Belfast Trust premises then that would be completely unacceptable and appropriate steps will be taken."

