CROSSMAGLEN SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Detectives investigating a shooting in Crossmaglen earlier this month have made a fifth arrest. A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Tuesday night.

The victim who was in his 30s was shot in his car on the 4 September. Three other men who were arrested on Tuesday have since been released on of bail.

Meanwhile a 35-year-old man has been charged with a number of drugs offences and will appear in court later.

ANTI RACISM RALLY

Crowds gathered in Belfast for an anti-racism rally following a number of recent attacks on businesses and homes. Groups and local politicians gathered in the city to show their support. DUNDONALD ICEBOWL REDEVELOPMENT

A multi-million pound redevelopment of Dundonald Ice Bowl has been given the go ahead by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council. They'll invest £52m in the project over the next three years.

The UK Government has already pledged £12.2m in financial support in their levelling up fund.

STORM AGNES

Translink have warned of travel disruption later as the first named storm of the season is set to hit. A weather warning is in place for Storm Agnes from 12 noon until Thursday morning. Strong winds and heavy rain is expected.

LOBSTER

A rare one in two million blue lobster caught off the coast of County Louth has found a new home in Exploris Aquarium in Portaferry.

It was caught by Noel Matthews and his crew close to Clogherhead Pier. It is over a foot long and weighs 1-point-6 kilos.

