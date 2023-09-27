Play Brightcove video

Storm Agnes is causing travel disruption across Northern Ireland as the first named storm of the season works its way across the country.

There has also been a number of power cuts across Northern Ireland with the severe weather blamed.

The storm arrived around 12pm and weather warnings are in place for rain until 8pm on Wednesday and for wind until 7am on Thursday.

Several flights have been cancelled at Belfast City Airport, Aer Lingus cancelled afternoon flights to Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and Newcastle, while British Airways cancelled their flight to London City.

P&O brought their 12pm sailings in both directions between Larne and Cairnryan forward to 11am, while the 4pm sailing on the route has been cancelled.

The company has also cancelled all sailings on their Dublin to Liverpool route.

Waves crash on the Dublin coast as Storm Agnes hits Credit: PA

Stena Line currently say their services from Belfast to Liverpool and Cairnryan are operating as normal.

The Department for Infrastructure has warned road users to exercise caution and warned industrial action by Unite and GMB union members will impact any response to issues caused by the storm.

This includes:

Response and clear-up operation when there are incidents on the road such as oil spills or unexpected debris

Response to calls to the flood incident line

Response to flood emergencies

Repair of serious defects such as manhole collapse or potholes

Gully clearing and cleansing

Translink have advised customers to allow extra time for their journeys due to the conditions.

A spokesperson said: “During the Storm Agnes weather warning, our passengers are advised to leave extra time for journeys and to keep up to date with the latest travel information through our social media channels and website travel updates.”

The roof was ripped from a house in Co Cork by Storm Agnes Credit: PA

In the Republic of Ireland roads have been flooded, while the roof was ripped from a house in Co Cork.

