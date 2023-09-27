There have been reports of widespread disruption with roads flooded and trees down in parts of the Republic of Ireland after storm Agnes makes landfall and moves up towards Northern Ireland.

The first named storm of the season by the Met Office has now arrived in Northern Ireland with yellow wind and rain weather warnings in effect through the day.

Most of the damage has been caused in southern parts of the Republic, such as Cork, which has already been hit with the full force of the storm and videos and pictures shared on social media show trees down and people struggling in flood water.

Storm Agnes, which was described as “intensifying quickly” in the Atlantic during Tuesday evening, is expected to generate winds of up to 75mph and cause dangerous conditions along coastlines, especially Irish Sea coastlines.

Its main impact will be strong winds and large waves.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “We are likely to potentially see some damaging winds, the possibility of some brief power interruptions, particularly in Irish sea coastal areas.“

So Northern Ireland, north-west England, west Wales, and south-west Scotland, that’s where we’ll probably see gusts of up to 75mph (Wednesday) afternoon, (Wednesday) evening, that’s when the peak of the winds will be and then Storm Agnes will move across Scotland clearing away from Shetland through Thursday morning.”

He added: “In addition to the winds, there’s going to be some large waves as well, so some big stormy seas, and therefore there might well be some coastal flooding where the waves break on to promenades and on to coastal roads.”

