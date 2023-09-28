Play Brightcove video

100 years after Alton United shocked Shelbourne to win the FAI Cup, it finally arrived in Belfast.

Despite their 1-0 win at Dalymount Park in Dublin on St Patrick’s Day in 1923, the club weren’t allowed to bring the trophy back as the relatively newly formed Football Association of Ireland didn’t want the trophy going outside their jurisdiction.

The club no longer exists, but the memories of it are still very much alive in Carrick Hill and the local community were determined to mark the centenary.

“As I held that cup I realised the last Brennan to touch that would have been my grandfather 100 years ago,” said Dr Sean Brennan – whose grandfather was also the club captain.

“That was an amazing feeling. I just can’t get over that it is actually here and that we’ve got to see it. We’ve heard the stories, they came down through the family, but to actually physically touch that cup and kiss it, that is something is going to stay with me for the rest of my life.”

The historic winning goal was scored by Andy McSherry and four of his grandchildren were also in attendance.

“It’s an amazing achievement,” said Stephen McSherry. “Apparently it wasn’t much of a goal, I think it was a bit of a scrappy one, but it’s something to be proud of as well.”

The organisers hope seeing the trophy will help inspire the next generation in Carrick Hill.

