Improved governance and oversight arrangements in care and supervision units (CSUs) in Northern Ireland prisons have led to better access to purposeful activity for inmates, a new inspection report has said.

The Chief Inspector of Criminal Justice in Northern Ireland, Jacqui Durkin has published a follow-up review to her report in February last year, which raised concerns whether prisoners held in CSUs experienced a regime that met required minimum standards around their access to meaningful human contact and time out of their cells.

Inspectors had recommended that a framework should be developed for the operation of CSUs, including guidance on the interpretation of meaningful human contact.

In her follow-up report, Ms Durkin said: “The development and publication of this framework was delivered at pace, and it provides clear messages about why monitoring segregation, as well as transparency and consistent governance arrangements, are vital in discharging human rights obligations.

“An innovative IT solution has been implemented to monitor time out of cell, prisoner engagement and purposeful activity, which can prompt action to safeguard prisoners against being held in conditions which amount to solitary confinement.”

Ms Durkin also noted the impact of the use of body scanners to detect and prevent illicit substances and prohibited items being brought into prisons.

“The introduction of body scanners in March 2023 led to an increase in the number of prisoners being placed in the CSU which in turn created pressure for staff.”

She said inspectors also found that swift action was taken to ensure women were no longer placed in a CSU facility at Hydebank Wood shared by young men.

Ms Durkin said: “While we recognise the significant positive progress that has been made to implement recommendations, there is still work to be done by everyone involved to sustain the current commitment to deliver improvement, particularly around information sharing and the services provided to support prisoners experiencing personality disorders.

“During fieldwork for this follow-up review, 50% of people within the CSU had complex mental health needs.

“Staff from the NIPS (Northern Ireland Prison Service) and the Southern Eastern Health and Social Care Trust were doing their best to manage and support these vulnerable individuals in an environment that was not conducive to the promotion of their wellbeing and recovery.

“I remain concerned not only for these vulnerable men and women with very complex needs but also for the staff who look after them.

”Prison Service Director General Beverley Wall said the service would continue to develop services to meet the needs of prisoners.

She said: “Care and Supervision Units play an important role in supporting extremely vulnerable prisoners and also those who exhibit behaviours that may cause themselves or others harm.

“Following the previous report a plan was developed and implemented to address the issues highlighted by the inspection team.”

