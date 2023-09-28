A Co. Armagh man accused of knifing a young father to death was handed a life sentence after admitting to the murder. The case against John Paul Whitla had been listed for review at Craigavon Crown Court on Thursday but instead, defence KC Eugene Grant asked for three of the charges to be put to the 44-year-old again. Standing in the dock flanked by prison officers, Whitla said simply "guilty" when the charge of murdering Nathan Gibson was put to him.

In addition to murder Whitla, of no fixed abode, also entered guilty pleas to causing actual bodily harm and trespass with intent to commit sexual assault arising from the same incident on 16 January 2020. Other charges of assault, false imprisonment and assault were left on the books following an application by prosecuting KC Frank O’Donoghue. Judge Patrick Lynch KC told self-confessed killer Whitla that given his admissions, there was only one sentence he could pass under law “that of life imprisonment.” The facts of the case have not yet been formally opened in court but it is understood 25-year-old Mr Gibson was discovered fatally wounded on a towpath near Lake Road in Craigavon. The area was closed for a day as police and forensics teams swept the area and the Legahory estate home of Mr Gibson was also cordoned off and under a heavy police presence. In court today Judge Lynch told Whitla the next step was to fix the minimum tariff that he must serve of his life sentence so remanding the killer back into custody, the judge adjourned the case to 17 November.

He ordered a pre-sentence probation report as well as victim impact statements be lodged ahead of the hearing.

