The funeral of a nine-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run in Co Donegal on Saturday evening has heard how much he "loved life and football".

Ronan Wilson was on holiday with his family when he died at the scene of the crash on Atlantic Way in Bundoran, Co Donegal.

His funeral took place at St Mary's Church in Dunamore, Co Tyrone on Thursday.

Fr Paddy Hughes described the young boy as "the double of his daddy".

Dean Wilson, Ronan's dad, carried his coffin into St Mary's Church in Dunamore.

Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill was among the mourners.

The funeral procession left the family home on its way to the church where hundreds gathered outside to pay their respects.

Mourners were told how 'cars, lorries and quads were all important' to nine-year-old Ronan Wilson. Credit: Pacemaker

Fr Paddy Hughes told mourners that in Ronan's "short life he had been involved in a lot of activities and touched the hearts of so many people, young and old."

"No greater tribute was paid to Ronan than that from his father, mother, brother and sister on social media.

"A tribute to a much loved son as they tried to put into words the terrible loss that had come into their lives with his death.

"Since the news broke late on Saturday night of Ronan's death in a hit and run accident the whole of the parish has been stunned and indeed are lost for words.

The funeral procession left the family home on its way to St. Mary's Church, Dunamore Credit: Press Association

"One of the sentences you would hear is, 'What can you say?'

"Indeed what can any of use say to take away or ease the terrible pain of loss for the Wilson's that they are experiencing at this moment.

"There is no instant solution or no instant words.

"The death of a child is every parents worst nightmare."

On Tuesday, 23-year-old Sergee Kelly of Upper Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, appeared in Carrick-On-Shannon district court on charges relating to the hit-and-run incident that led to the death of nine-year-old Ronan Wilson.

