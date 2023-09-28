The public have been urged to exercise caution as the tail end of Storm Agnes passes across Northern Ireland.

High winds and heavy rain caused flooding , disruption and power outages.

One woman was rescued from her car in Londonderry after it was trapped by floodwater.

The Republic of Ireland experienced the worst of the storm, however Dublin airport said it was operating normally but that it had received a number of flights that had been diverted from Kerry Airport.

Elsewhere, Cork airport experienced some delays and cancellations, and a spokesperson from Belfast City airport said disruption to schedules across the UK due to the weather is “likely”.

In a statement, Irish Ferries said disruption to schedules were experienced due to adverse weather conditions over the coming days, with passengers advised to check schedules.

Fallen trees were reported across the island, with the roof being blown off a building in Youghal, Co Cork.

In Northern Ireland the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) urged caution from road users in the heavy wind and rain, and warned that strike action may affect the department’s ability to deal with any damage caused.

In a statement, the DfI said: “Ongoing industrial action by members of the Unite and GMB unions until midnight on Wednesday September 27 may disrupt the Department’s initial response to any potential storm clear-up operation and other essential services which are routinely delivered by DfI staff on the road network.”

Impacted services include response and clear-up operations when there are incidents on the road such as unexpected debris, response to calls to the flood incident line and response to flood emergencies.

