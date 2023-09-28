Play Brightcove video

STORM AGNES

The public have been urged to exercise caution this morning as the tail end of Storm Agnes passes through Northern Ireland. High winds and heavy rain caused flooding, disruption and power outages across the province , with a woman rescued from her car in Londonderry after it was trapped by floodwater.

NEW LAW

The public is to be banned from attending serious sexual offences trials here under new laws which have come into force. The laws will also grant anonymity to suspects up until they are charged. Northern Ireland is the first part of the UK to put these measures into place.

FUNERAL

The funeral of Ronan Wilson who was killed in a hit and run incident in County Donegal is set to take place later today. The nine-year-old from Kildress in Co Tyrone died at the scene of the crash in Bundoran on Saturday night. A 23-year-old man appeared in court charged over the collision and failing to stop.

SUPPORT CENTRE

Life After, a charity which provides counselling facilities to families bereaved by road traffic collisions is opening its first ever support space in Derry late today. The hub will provide support to people in the north west of the province.

