Breaking News
Travel disruption in east Belfast due to two vehicle collision on Upper Knockbreda Road
Traffic disruption is expected for motorists in east Belfast on Thursday morning after a road traffic accident.
Two vehicles collided on the Upper Knockbreda Road.
Police and emergency services are at the scene.
Road users have been advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
Further updates to follow.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.