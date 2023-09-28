Two men have been shot in the legs in separate incidents in Northern Ireland.

A man in his 30s has been shot in the leg in Newtownards on Wednesday evening.

It happened in the Upper Movilla Street area shortly after 9:30pm.

Meanwhile in west Belfast, a man in his 20s was shot three times in his legs shortly after 9pm.

It happened in the Divismore Crescent area.

Both men were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police cordons remain in place in both locations.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.