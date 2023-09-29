'Safe zones' preventing anti-abortion protests from being held at the front doors of certain health care clinics have legally come into force.

The legislation applies to eight health care service locations across five health trusts in Northern Ireland.

Introduced to the Stormont Assembly by former Green Party MLA Clare Bailey, the law aims to protect women accessing services and counselling, as well as protecting staff.

The law makes it "illegal for them to be impeded, recorded, influenced or to be caused harassment, alarm or distress within the zones".

Passed at Stormont in 2022, the zones outlined in law cover a range of distances.

From Friday, zones are in operation at:

Southern Trust - Craigavon Area Hospital - 100m

Southern Trust - Daisy Hill Hospital - 130m

Belfast Trust - College Street - 130m

Belfast Trust - Bradbury Wellbeing and Treatment Centre - 150m

Northern Trust - Causeway Hospital - 100m

Western Trust - Altnagelvin Hospital - 100m

South Eastern Trust - Lagan Valley Hospital - 100m

South Eastern Trust - Ulster Hospital - 100m

The Department for Health said information about the zones is "displayed at protected premises" and is also published on its website, and that of the Health and Social Care Trust.

