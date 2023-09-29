The Southern Trust has recommended emergency general services at Daisy Hill Hospital should be permanently delivered from the Craigavon Area Hospital.

It follows a Trust Board meeting held on Thursday where results from a 12-week consultation were presented.

The Trust Director said the recommendation was "the only way we can maintain a safe and effective service".

There has been some condemnation of the move from political representatives.

In February 2022, emergency general surgery at both Daisy Hill and Craigavon Area Hospitals were run from one site - Craigavon Area Hospital.

The trial came about due to a "lack of general surgeons and to maintain safety of the service," said the Trust.

It later recommended that the move become permanent.

Trust Medical Director Dr Stephen Austin said: "Meeting the clinical standards to ensure the best outcomes for all patients living across the entire southern area, has been our absolute priority throughout this process.

“Having trialled this approach for over 18 months, delivering all Emergency General Surgery from the Craigavon site, 24 hours a day, seven days a week is the only way we can maintain a safe and effective service.”

The trust acknowledged that recruitment and retention of general surgical consultants has been an ongoing challenge across Northern Ireland.

Dr Austin said: “Hospitals with lower volumes of emergency general surgery find it difficult to recruit and retain doctors and many are not able to provide the supporting services that modern surgical centres require.

“Splitting services and staff across both sites is simply not sustainable.

"A one site model is much safer, with support from sub specialist colleagues and intensive care, if needed at Craigavon, to give patients the high quality care that they deserve.”

General Surgery specialises in abdominal organs such as stomach, gallbladder and bowel.

'Emergency General Surgery’ is the overall term for the unscheduled service provided by the team, this could mean specialist advice, admission for tests and for some patients, an operation.

It's understood that, on average, three patients per day are moved from Daisy Hill to Craigavon for this service.

The trust said that delivering emergency general surgery from Craigavon will "help ensure the service meets the regional standards set out in the Review of General Surgery, published by the Department of Health in June 2022".

Cathrine Reid, Director of Surgery and Clinical Services said the concerns of those, " particularly from some living in the Newry, Mourne, South Down and South Armagh areas about access to the service" had been acknowledged.

She added that there is an understanding "that people would value a service closer to home, but we must always prioritise patient safety".

“Patients should continue to phone first or attend their nearest Emergency Department with any seriously urgent symptoms. Daisy Hill continues as a Type 1 consultant led ED, assessing all medical and surgical patients, 24/7.

“We have pathways for those who need transferred to Craigavon, to be directly admitted to the Surgical Ward, so it is important that Newry and Mourne patients attend Daisy Hill first to benefit from this process.

"It is rare for someone to need very immediate surgery for a life-threatening condition, but we can assure local people that we have arrangements in place for the patient to be operated on at Daisy Hill should this happen.”

Work is ongoing on the implementation of the stabilisation plans for acute inpatient medicine at Daisy Hill and the longer term for vision for the hospital.

The hospital has been appointed as a regional elective overnight stay centre for patients requiring planned surgeries.

Cathrine Reid continued: “With emergency surgery concentrated at Craigavon, we now have additional theatre time at Daisy Hill to benefit more people waiting on planned procedures.

"We have excellent surgical facilities at Daisy Hill and following investment in training and equipment, we can now take on most specialties, recently undertaking urology and breast procedures for the first time at the hospital."

The Trust Board recommendation will now be considered by the Department of Health.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.