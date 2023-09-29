Play Brightcove video

JUNIOR DOCTORS

Junior doctors in Northern Ireland will be balloted on strike action over concerns about pay and "unacceptable workplace pressures". The BMA said junior doctors sought assurances on pay from Peter May, the permanent secretary for health, during a meeting last night. The Department of Health said it is "disappointed" by the ballot.

ABORTION SAFE ACCESS ZONES

Safe Access Zones around clinics providing abortion services and birth control have been introduced today across five health trusts. They have been set up under Northern Ireland Assembly legislation to protect women accessing services and counselling, and to protect staff working at the locations.

PRIME MINISTER

The Prime Minister has said his deal with the EU will not change although he is willing to discuss flexibilities around the implementation of the Windsor Framework. Speaking to UTV, Rishi Sunak also refused to commit to discussing a so-called plan B with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar if the Executive is not restored.

LEGACY

A High Court judge has told those seeking to challenge the governments legacy legislation that the case must be heard in November. More than a dozen families of those killed during the Troubles have launched a judicial review of the controversial Westminster Bill which got royal assent last week.

RYDER CUP

T he Ryder Cup has teed off this morning in Rome as Team Europe look to regain the title. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are both in action today as part of the Friday Foursomes - and have been paired with Tommy Fleetwood and Sepp Straka.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.