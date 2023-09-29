A man has been "viciously" attacked with crowbars during an aggravated burglary in Co Antrim.

It happened during the early hours of Friday morning at a property on Cloneen Drive in Ballymoney.

An unknown number of men are understood to have forced their way into the house at around 1:30am.

One man was inside and was assaulted with various weapons, including crowbars.

Police said he suffered "small puncture-like wounds, bruising and a suspected broken arm and leg".

