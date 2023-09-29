A teenage boy has been arrested after a woman was found dead following a violent incident in Co Offaly. Gardai are currently at a residential property in a rural area outside of Tullamore.

RTE reports the boy is known to the woman.

Investigations are said to be at an early stage. It is understood images of the incident have been shared on social media. Police urged people not to share images of the incident online. A spokesperson said: “An Garda Siochana is aware that images from this incident are circulating on social media and messaging apps. “An Garda Siochana is appealing to any person who receives these images not to share the content.”

