Play Brightcove video

The Belfast Giants are on the verge of the Challenge Cup knockouts as they made it three wins from three in the group stages of the campaign.

The Giants held off a second period comeback to emerge with a 4-2 victory at the Glasgow Clan on Friday night.

Adam Keefe’s men stormed the Braehead Arena thanks to a 19-save performance from netminder Tyler Beskorowany.

Two goals from captain Mark Cooper and further strikes from Travis Brown and Ben Lake ensured the two points would stay with the visitors.

They're now four clear at the top of the group.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.