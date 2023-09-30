A protest has taken place close to Craigavon hospital in opposition to new safe access zones around clinics providing abortion services and birth control.

The march made its way to a police line on the Lurgan Road in Portadown on Saturday afternoon.

There was a brief stand-off at the safe zone boundary before the demonstration ended peacefully.

The 'safe zones' preventing anti-abortion protests from being held at the front doors of certain health care clinics legally came into force on Friday.

The legislation applies to eight health care service locations across five health trusts in Northern Ireland.

Introduced to the Stormont Assembly by former Green Party MLA Clare Bailey, the law aims to protect women accessing services and counselling, as well as protecting staff.

