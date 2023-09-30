A man has died following a road crash in Pomeroy, Co Tyrone.

It happened on the Pomeroy Road on Friday evening.

Police said one vehicle was involved.

"We can confirm a man has sadly died following a single-vehicle collision on the Pomeroy Road, Pomeroy on Friday evening, 29th September," a spokesperson said.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101."

