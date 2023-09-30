Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Pomeroy, Co Tyrone
A man has died following a road crash in Pomeroy, Co Tyrone.
It happened on the Pomeroy Road on Friday evening.
Police said one vehicle was involved.
"We can confirm a man has sadly died following a single-vehicle collision on the Pomeroy Road, Pomeroy on Friday evening, 29th September," a spokesperson said.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101."
