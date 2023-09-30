Play Brightcove video

'Pomeroy crash'

A man has died after being hit by a van in Co Tyrone.

The crash happened on the Pomeroy Road last night. The man was given first aid but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

'Buffer zone protest'

A protest has taken place close to Craigavon hospital in opposition to new safe access zone around clinics providing abortion services and birth control.

The march made its way to a police line on the Lurgan Road in Portadown.

There was a brief stand-off at the safe zone boundary before the demonstration ended peacefully.

'Tullamore death'

Gardai are continuing to question a teenage boy in connection with the death of a woman in Co Offaly.

He was arrested after the woman, aged in her 40s, was attacked in her home near Tullamore yesterday.

Investigations into the circumstances are ongoing.

'Framework talks'

The secretary of state says the Government is in the 'final stages' of its engagement with the DUP, over the party's concerns about the Windsor Framework.

The new 'green and red lane' system for the movement of goods will come into effect tomorrow - marking a major milestone for the post-Brexit trade deal.

Chris Heaton-Harris once again called for the restoration of the Stormont institutions.

'Ryder Cup'

Turning to sport and in golf, Europe lead the United States 10-and-a-half to 5-and-a-half going into the final day of the Ryder Cup.

Rory McIlroy secured his third point of the competition this morning when he putted from 12 feet.

However the Northern Irishman wasn't able to save the last game of the Fourballs session, as the US wrestled back some of the momentum.

