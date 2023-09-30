A teenage boy has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Co Offaly.

The woman, aged in her 40s, died at a property in a rural area outside Tullamore on Friday afternoon.

The teenager was arrested on Friday after the woman was found dead.

He was charged in connection with the death by investigating gardai on Saturday.

The youth was due to appear before a special sitting of Tullamore District Court on Saturday night.