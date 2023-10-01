Play Brightcove video

A 16-save shut-out from Jackson Whistle and a second-period goal from Ciaran Long were all that the Belfast Giants needed to secure a 1-0 win over the Fife Flyers.

The four-point weekend books their place in the knockouts of the Challenge Cup.

In his first competitive start of the season, Whistle turned away every shot he saw, which allowed the Giants to skate away with the two points.

A fine finish from Long just after the midway point of the second period maintained their unbeaten start to the domestic campaign.

