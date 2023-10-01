A man who died after being struck by a van in Co Tyrone has been named as Juraj Luptak.

The 49-year-old died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash on the Pomeroy Road on Friday evening.

Police are continuing to appeal for information.

A spokesperson said: "Enquiries into the incident are continuing at this time. Anyone who was travelling on the Pomeroy Road on Friday evening between 11.20pm and 11.45pm and has dash-cam footage they may have captured, can make contact with us on 101."

