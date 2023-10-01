Play Brightcove video

'Belfast assault'

Two men have been arrested following an assault in north Belfast.

The victim was attacked on Cedar Avenue this morning. He's been treated in hospital. Both men remain in custody this evening.

'Red and green lanes'

A green and red lane system has come into effect for goods entering our ports.

Products potentially destined for the Republic of Ireland will use the red lane process, as part of the Windsor Framework.

The green lane system is for goods to be sold in Northern Ireland, with minimal paperwork under a trusted trader scheme.

'Not of EU' labels will also be more visible from today.

The Road Haulage association believes consumers will still ultimately pay more.

Meanwhile speaking at the Conservative party conference this afternoon, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has said there is scope to address Unionist concerns over the operation of the Windsor Framework.

Earlier a group of loyalists held a protest close to the conference in Manchester - staging a mock funeral for the Good Friday Agreement in opposition to NI Protocol.

'Officers injured'

Two police officers were injured while trying to stop the driver of a car in County Armagh this morning.

Their patrol vehicle sustained damage after being hit by a grey Audi on Concession Road in Crossmaglen. It's believed the car made off on the direction of the border.

The officers didn't require hospital treatment.

'Covid inquiry'

Bereaved families of those who died during the Covid pandemic are preparing for the next stage of the UK-wide public inquiry.

Module two of the hearings - which begin on Tuesday - will examine decision making and political governance, with the focus turning specifically to Northern Ireland early next year.

'Europe win'

Team Europe are celebrating after regaining the Ryder Cup.

Rory McIlroy played a key part on the final day as he beat Sam Burns 3-and-1.

The competition finished 16-and-a-half to 11-and-a-half.

