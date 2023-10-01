Two men have been arrested following an assault in north Belfast.

The victim was attacked on Cedar Avenue on Sunday morning. He's been treated in hospital.

Police said one man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving.

They said another was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

"They remain in custody at this time," a spokesperson added.

