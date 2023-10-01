Two police officers have been injured while trying to stop the driver of a car in Co Armagh.

The patrol vehicle they were in sustained damage after a grey Audi failed to stop on Concession Road in Crossmaglen on Sunday morning.

It's believed the car made off on the direction of the border. The officers didn't require hospital treatment.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "At around 12.20am local neighbourhood officers, who were conducting proactive patrols, attempted to stop a car, a grey coloured Audi A6.

"The vehicle failed to stop and as a result the police vehicle sustained damage to the front injuring the two officers onboard, we are thankful they did not require hospital treatment.

"We believe that the vehicle crossed over the border.

"This type of reckless and cowardly behaviour places members of the public and our officers at risk of serious harm and we are lucky not to be dealing with more serious injuries."

