A charity is calling for the development of a new Fuel Poverty Strategy for Northern Ireland amid the cost of living crisis.

Established in 2010, the Fuel Poverty Coalition are launching a new report to tackle fuel poverty and support households.

The report outlines a number of key principles the Coalition believe should be embraced by Executive departments to ensure any action supports those who are most vulnerable.

The Coalition is also calling on policy makers and politicians to embed an emergency response ahead of the winter.

Last June, research by the fuel poverty charity National Energy Action (NEA) NI, found that as many as 45% of households might now be living in fuel poverty.

Pat Austin, Chair of the Fuel Poverty Coalition said: “The last Fuel Poverty Strategy for Northern Ireland was published in 2011, making it over a decade old.

"In the time since, and especially during the last three years, energy prices have risen dramatically and the number of households living in fuel poverty has effectively doubled.

"We know that living in a cold home can have a very damaging impact on an individual’s physical and mental health.

"The Fuel Coalition has been campaigning to ensure everyone in Northern Ireland can live in a warm, safe and healthy home.

"Given the scale of the challenge facing households in Northern Ireland we believe that there is a clear need for strategic action to address this fuel poverty crisis.

"We hope our report will be considered a valuable tool for the political leaders, policy makers and civil servants working on the design and implementation of a new and effective Fuel Poverty Strategy for Northern Ireland.”

