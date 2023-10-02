A child has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Belfast.

Police received a report of a one vehicle collision shortly before 8.25am on Monday in the Stewartstown Road area of Dunmurry.

Officers attended the scene together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

In a statement, Police confirmed that one child was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are 'not believed to be life-threatening.'

A female driver was cautioned at the scene in relation to the incident.

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed it received a 999 call at 8.22am on Monday.

"NIAS despatched one emergency crew, one Rapid Response Paramedic and a Doctor to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children by Ambulance."

