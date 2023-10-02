Play Brightcove video

The Northern Ireland Secretary of State has asked people to reserve judgment on the new green and red lane system for the movement of goods as part of the Windsor Framework.

Speaking to UTV's Political Editor Tracey Magee at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, Chris Heaton-Harris said the new system's success should be measured by 'looking at the reality'.

"I think the best way to examine it is by looking at the reality of what is going on as lorries come off the boats and come through the different ports.

"We know there are absolutely checks of lorries going into the red lane but just look at 'what is the friction?' in the green lane. "I know people don't trust politicians, so don't trust them, don't trust me, have a look at exactly what is going on."

His comments come after key measures of the Windsor Framework came into effect for Northern Ireland on Sunday, including the green/red lane system for the movement of goods and "not for EU" labels.

Goods coming into the region which are travelling to the Republic of Ireland or elsewhere in the EU will use the conceptual "red lane", which includes customs declarations and some checks.

Goods to be sold in Northern Ireland will use a notional "green lane" with minimal paperwork and no checks.

Companies that use the green lane will be signed up to a trusted trader scheme.

The Windsor Framework has already introduced the same VAT, alcohol duty and energy tax rules as the rest of the UK to Northern Ireland, which did not exist under the Protocol.

Sunday's changes are designed to cut paperwork and red tape for many traders.

Consumers may notice some changes in Northern Ireland and parts of the UK with the introduction of "not for EU" labels and other information in stores on some products, to prevent these from being sold in Ireland.

These labels on meat and dairy will apply in stores in Great Britain next year.

The DUP has been blocking power sharing for more than a year in protest at the internal UK trade barriers created by Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol.

The party says the deal struck by the EU and the UK to reform the protocol - the Windsor Framework - does not sufficiently address its concerns and has made clear it will not accept a return to devolution until the Government provides further assurances, by way of legislation, over Northern Ireland's place in the UK internal market.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.