For many counties in Northern Ireland it has been a record breaking September. Counties Antrim and Down had their warmest September on record.

County Armagh had its second warmest September on record. Londonderry, Tyrone and Fermanagh ranked 4th, 5th and 6th for September respectively.

Overall it works out that Northern Ireland experienced its third warmest September on record.

What's interesting about the September statistics is how extreme the month has been. Both day and night temperatures were over a degree and a half above average.

Rainfall was at 166% of the average monthly total while sunshine hours were also above the norm, coming in at 111%.

It has been an interesting month of weather, starting off with a prolonged warm spell of weather as the children returned to school.

A warm day on 6 September Credit: @ShellevenHouse

The sun is currently in a very active part of its eleven year cycle and in late September, many saw displays of the Northern Lights, something that is expected to be more common through the next 12 months.

The Northern Lights across County Antrim on the 19 of September Credit: @ahamillphotos

Stormy skies on the 28 September Credit: @ConnollyAdhamh

It then finished off on a wet and blustery note as Storm Agnes swept across the country.

