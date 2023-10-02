Two men arrested in connection with assault in north Belfast released on bail
Two men arrested in connection with an assault in north Belfast have been released on bail.
The men - aged 24 and 44 - were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving and on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Police received a report of a man having been assaulted in the Cedar Avenue area of North Belfast on Sunday morning.
He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.
