Two men arrested in connection with an assault in north Belfast have been released on bail.

The men - aged 24 and 44 - were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving and on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police received a report of a man having been assaulted in the Cedar Avenue area of North Belfast on Sunday morning.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

