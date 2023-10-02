Play Brightcove video

Detectives make renewed public appeal for information on one-year anniversary of murder of Sean Fox

Detectives have made a renewed public appeal for information on the one-year anniversary of the murder of Sean Fox in Belfast. Mr Fox was murdered on Sunday October 2 2022, at around 2.25pm, when two masked gunmen entered the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road in west Belfast and made their way past several people before shooting him several times. The Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team is appealing to anyone with any information to get in touch.

'Scope' to deal with unionist Windsor Framework concerns, says NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris

There is "scope" to address unionist concerns around the Windsor Framework, the Northern Ireland Secretary has said. His comments come after key measures of the Windsor Framework came into effect for Northern Ireland on Sunday, including the green/red lane system for the movement of goods and "not for EU" labels. Goods coming into the region which are travelling to the Republic of Ireland or elsewhere in the EU will use the conceptual "red lane", which includes customs declarations and some checks.

Two arrests after man assaulted in north Belfast

Two men have been arrested following an assault in north Belfast. The victim was attacked on Cedar Avenue on Sunday morning. He's been treated in hospital. Police said one man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving. They said another was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Consultant doctors in Northern Ireland to be balloted on industrial action over pay concerns

Consultant doctors in Northern Ireland are to be balloted on industrial action over pay concerns. The British Medical Association (BMA) said the decision to move to a formal dispute and balloting members was taken following an indicative ballot of members where 77% of consultants who responded said they were willing to take industrial action. Dr David Farren, Northern Ireland consultants committee chair, said doctors no longer felt valued.

Europe’s Rory McIlroy inspired by emperor Marcus Aurelius in Rome for Ryder Cup win

Rory McIlroy revealed how he took inspiration from Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius as he helped Europe win the Ryder Cup. The 34-year-old had been studying the works of the philosopher ahead of the showdown with the USA. He also admitted he was fuelled by anger after propelling Europe towards Ryder Cup victory in Rome on Sunday.

